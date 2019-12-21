WVPE announces staff changes
ELKHART — Kim Macon, long-time development director at 88.1 WVPE Public Radio, is retiring, station managers have announced.
Macon has overseen transformational change at WVPE during her tenure that began in January 1 993. She was instrumental in bringing multiple NPR shows to the Michiana area for live performances. She has overseen countless WVPE community events, including some of the station’s signature offerings like Meet Me on the Island, Meet Me in the Gallery and Fernwood Friday. She also has helped to grow WVPE’s underwriting and membership and has had a front-row seat to the significant changes over the decades in the broadcast and media industries. Her last day is Jan. 3.
WVPE Underwriting Account Executive Tom Labuzienski will take over as the station’s new development director following Macon’s retirement. He has been with WVPE since April 2013 and has had success in growing revenue and underwriting at WVPE and is looking forward to this new challenge.
88.1 WVPE Public Radio is a member of National Public Radio (NPR) and an affiliate of Public Radio Exchange (PRX), British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and American Public Media (APM) and Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS.) The station is a member supported service of the Elkhart Community Schools.
New director joins sleep center
GOSHEN — Douglas Liepert, MD, is the new director of Goshen Sleep Disorders Center. He has over 20 years of experience treating patients affected by sleep, sinus and breathing disorders; and is double board certified in ear, nose and throat medicine and sleep medicine.
“Our community is fortunate to have access to Dr. Liepert’s expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “We appreciate his passion and dedication to improving the health of individuals struggling with sleep and breathing disorders.”
Liepert is experienced in minimally invasive procedures and office-based nasal surgery. His research has led to collaboration with dental sleep professionals and the foundation of comprehensive care for patients with sleep and nasal sinus disorders.
A graduate of Queen’s University Medical School in Kingston, Ontario, Liepert received fellowship training in otolaryngology and sleep medicine from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. He will continue to have an office in South Bend with the Center for Sleep & Nasal Sinus Disorders, and he will also see patients in Goshen at 2012 S. Main St., Ste. B.
Centier names outreach coordinator
MERRILLVILLE — Lauren Zurbriggen has been appointed financial education and community outreach coordinator at Centier Bank, company President and CEO Michael E. Schrage announced.
As part of her role in the Community Relations Department, Zurbriggen is launching a series of financial literacy programs as a part of the bank’s larger Centier To You educational outreach initiative.
Zurbriggen shared that her goal for Centier To You is to not only provide individuals with information on how to improve their financial wellness, but to also answer questions and receive guidance from Centier’s experts.
“Our first outreach effort will focus on identity theft because December is Identity Theft Awareness and Prevention Month,” Zurbriggen said. “Centier associates throughout our footprint will be hosting education events at local libraries, companies, non-profit organizations and even inside Centier branches.”
Zurbriggen brings experience from over 10 years of working with non-profit organizations including Parents as Teachers, YMCA, and St. Jude House. Working with youth and families has been her core focus. Being fulfilled by helping others, she has a passion for community service making her a natural fit at Centier Bank.
