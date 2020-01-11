Mawhorter named partner at Kruggel Lawton
ELKHART — Kruggel Lawton CPAs, a regional full-service accounting and business advisory firm, has announced that Shaun Mawhorter, CPA, CGMA, has been named a partner in the firm’s tax practice effective Jan. 1. This appointment brings the total number of partners at Kruggel Lawton to 14.
“We are excited to welcome Shaun to the partnership group. Her expertise and exceptional leadership will continue to support and contribute to our firm’s growth and commitment to delivering superior quality and service,” said Managing Partner Barry Hall, CPA, CGMA.
Mawhorter has over 25 years of public accounting experience, providing tax planning, compliance, and consulting services to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. Based out of the firm’s Elkhart office, her area of emphasis is federal, state, and local taxation of business entities (corporations and pass-through entities) and their owners.
“I have enjoyed being a part of this incredible team for the past 12 years,” Mawhorter said. “I am honored to now serve our clients in a partner role and look forward to further contributing to their success, along with the success of our employees and firm.”
Mawhorter has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Purdue University, West Lafayette. Her professional memberships include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Indiana CPA Society.
A longtime resident of Elkhart County, Mawhorter is actively involved in the community, serving as treasurer and board member of Ribbon of Hope, as well as a member of Elkhart Noon Kiwanis Club and the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Recognition Council. She is a 2009 graduate of the Elkhart Chamber Leadership Academy and past board member for Child and Parent Services.
Phillips earns school-facilities certification
DUNLAP — Jeff Phillips, director of facilities for Concord Community Schools, recently completed the facilities director certification program through the Indiana Association of School Business Officials.
Phillips was recognized during the regularly scheduled Concord School Board meeting on Monday. His certification designation is facilities director. This certification acknowledges Phillips’ experience and knowledge regarding school business management. To complete the certification, Phillips completed 74 hours of instruction.
“Jeff is an outstanding individual who is a credit to the Concord Community Schools and Indiana ASBO,” wrote Indiana ASBO Executive Director Dennis Costerison in a letter to the school district.
Phillips joined Concord Community Schools in July 2010. In late 2019, he was promoted to director of facilities. He has served as an Indiana ASBO member since 2017.
“We thank Jeff for his service to Concord Community Schools and congratulate him on receiving this certification. He is a leader in his field and within our district and we are proud of his accomplishments,” said Denise Seger, Concord’s interim superintendent.
The Indiana Association of School Business Officials is a professional organization founded in 1946 that promotes the school business management profession.
