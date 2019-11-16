LCI appoints Sirpilla to board
ELKHART — LCI Industries has appointed John A. Sirpilla to its board of directors as an additional independent director, the company announced Friday. Sirpilla will also serve on the board’s Corporate Governance and Nominating and Strategy and Acquisition Committees.
Sirpilla, 53, previously served as president of Camping World Accessory Stores, a 140-store nationwide retail chain serving the RV industry, and in 2012, was promoted to chief business development officer for the parent company, Camping World and Good Sam, with annual sales of over $3.5 billion. Over his 14 years at Camping World, he was responsible for oversight of dealership operations in service, finance and insurance, business development, new store acquisitions, and new location market selection and construction. Additionally, his teams oversaw call center operations, buying and merchandising, parts and accessories inventory, distribution center supply chain, wholesale distribution, and acquisitions relating to product development and distribution. Sirpilla retired from Camping World in 2017 after a successful initial public offering.
Sirpilla is the founder of Encourage LLC, a small private equity firm investing in industries including population health management, employee health and supplemental benefits, medical device development, cancer prevention testing, leadership and public speaking, fashion and interior design, senior living communities, residential and commercial development projects, spirit investments and event venue locations, among others.
“We are excited about Johnny’s addition to our board,” said Jim Gero, chairman of LCI Industries’ board of directors. “His diverse background, RV industry expertise, and personal values will be a great benefit to LCI Industries and our stockholders.”
Sirpilla earned a degree in Accounting with a special interest in Psychology and Finance in 1988 from Miami University and received his master’s degree in Organizational Management in 2000 from the University of Phoenix. He is a current board member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Aultman Health Foundation, TecTraum, and The Pregnancy Support Center, and serves as chairman of the board for the Stark County Catholic Schools.
Sirpilla joins directors Jim Gero, Jason Lippert, David Reed, Brendan Deely, Frank Crespo, Kieran O’Sullivan, Tracy Graham, Ginnie Henkels, and Ron Fenech on the company’s board, each for a one-year term ending at the next annual election of directors.
Blosser named VP at Lake City Bank
WARSAW — Melissa J. Blosser has been promoted to vice president, retail banking regional manager, Lake City Bank has announced.
Blosser oversees the nine bank offices in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties and provides support to their individual office managers. She also serves as Retail Banking Officer of the bank’s South Bend Downtown office, where she supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships as well as managing the daily operations of the office and handling small business loans. She is on numerous bank committees and task forces and has been with the bank for 10 years.
Blosser attended Cedarville University. She serves as a member of the Leadership Council for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. Blosser volunteers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County and as liaison for the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy.
“Melissa has proven to be a strong leader and is dedicated to our community,” said Stephanie R. Leniski, senior vice president, retail banking manager. “She’s dedicated to helping her team provide a great customer experience in our branches.”
Lake City Bank promotes Wold
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has announced that Emily E. Wold has been promoted to retail banking officer, leading its Elkhart Northwest office team.
In this role, Wold supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also manages the daily operations of the office and handles small business loans. She has been with the bank for six years.
Wold attended Southwestern Michigan College. She volunteers for Junior Achievement and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
Lake City Bank, a $5.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state and a subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corp.
Garris joins Goshen Chamber
GOSHEN — Jill Garris has joined the Goshen Chamber of Commerce as the membership engagement director. Her roles will include membership and sponsorship sales, programs and events, and some marketing/communication for the chamber.
“Jill brings a great wealth of marketing and communication knowledge to the chamber, and we are excited to have her on staff,” Chamber President and CEO Nick Kieffer said.
Garris was a chamber ambassador for almost five years and Volunteer of the Year for the chamber in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.