Walorski to keynote breakfast
ELKHART — The RV Women’s Alliance Breakfast during the RV Open House on Sept. 23 will feature a keynote address from U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.
Walorski will talk about the importance of lifting up women in organizations as well as how women can get involved and make a difference in the political process.
In addition to the keynote, RV Women’s Alliance members will lead various table topics that will allow attendees to share best practices and learn from others with the same interests. The event is open to RVWA members as well as anyone who is interested in finding out more about RVWA.
The newly formed alliance boasts a membership of more than 250 women and men from across the RV industry including entry level employees to senior executives. RVWA has already hosted networking and educations events across the country as well as a volunteer event in Elkhart in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity.
The breakfast, sponsored by Furrion, is from 8 to 10 a.m. at 52567 Independence Court, Elkhart. More information is available at www.rvwa.org.
Sports medicine doctor joins group
GOSHEN — Board certified primary care sports medicine doctor Nicholas DeFauw has joined the provider team at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. He brings advanced training in family medicine and a fellowship in sports medicine to the practice.
DeFauw treats patients of all ages, from young athletes and adult exercise enthusiasts to weekend warriors and others with muscle or bone injuries or pain.
“We are pleased to bring Dr. DeFauw’s expertise in concussions and head injury management to our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
DeFauw received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing. He completed fellowship training in sports medicine at John Peter Smith Health System in Fort Worth, Texas. His family medicine residency was at St. John Providence Health System-Osteopathic Division in Madison Heights and Warren, Michigan. He received a Bachelor of Science in human biology and medical technology at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
CTB names senior network engineer
MILFORD — Jeffrey Miller has been named senior network engineer for CTB Inc., according to Lisa Gee, CTB’s vice president of Human Resources. In his new position, Miller will help configure, operate and support the company’s computer network and systems for the corporate office and domestic subsidiaries to ensure efficient operating processes.
Miller joins CTB with 19 years of experience with information technology systems gained in the recreational vehicle and orthopedics industries. A total of eight of those years has been as a network administrator. He has worked on a variety of projects including complete network upgrades, voice over internet phone systems including one that was a global installation, enhanced telecommunications call centers, data center administration and network security systems.
He has taken a variety of Microsoft technical training and certification classes as well as classes toward a computer science degree at Indiana Tech University, Fort Wayne.
A native of Etna Green, Miller currently resides in Pierceton.
