On the Move

Brock Grain promotes Homme
MILFORD — Steve Homme has been promoted to Business Support Group manager for Brock Grain Systems, according to Don Sjolin, vice president and general manager of the CTB Inc. business unit.
In his new role, Homme is responsible for overseeing sales order administration and building relationships with Brock’s dealer network. His duties also include process improvement and logistics coordination with dealers as well as with internal shipping teams.
Homme joined Brock in 2006 and most recently served as a plant superintendent at Brock’s Milford manufacturing facility where he managed Brock’s feed bin manufacturing and shipping departments. He also oversaw the packaging department responsible for supplying bulk hardware, kits and assemblies. Prior to his employment with CTB, Homme earned 18 years of experience in operations management for a large commercial printing company. Homme graduated from Purdue University, West Lafayette, with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. He is a native of Ogden Dunes and lives in Warsaw, Indiana.
Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Brock Grain Systems is a global provider of grain storage, handling, conditioning and structural systems.
New CFO, controller at First State Bank
MIDDLEBURY — First State Bank has promoted two employees in its Middlebury office.
Jared Sponseller has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has worked with First State Bank for over 14 years and holds a title as a certified public accountant. Sponseller earned his bachelor’s degree and a master’s in accounting from Manchester University. He has also completed the Graduate School of Banking-Madison and has received an Executive Leadership Certificate from the University of Wisconsin.
Outside of work, Sponseller is a USA Swimming official and is treasurer of the Concord Swim Club.
Casey Zitkus has been promoted to banking officer and controller. Zitkus has worked in finance for over eight years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and marketing from Indiana University South Bend. Zitkus holds titles as a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor.
In his free time, Zitkus enjoys playing golf and is an executive board member and treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County. He also serves on their Resource Development Committee and recently became a Big Brother for the organization.
TCU names three new hires
SOUTH BEND — Teachers Credit Union’s Investment Services and Mortgage Services teams are welcoming new colleagues Christopher M. Eberly Jr., Fern Hollingshead and Kyle Lunford.
Eberly has been promoted to a broker with TCU Investment Services in Warsaw. Specializing in retirement planning, investment management, long-term care insurance and college planning services, Eberly will succeed his father, who retired on Jan. 1.
Serving southwest Michigan and the surrounding area as a mortgage loan originator, Hollingshead brings 20 years of financial-services experience with expertise in conventional, FHA and VA loans. Hollingshead is based at TCU’s Niles, Michigan, service center.
Lunford also has joined TCU as a mortgage loan originator based at TCU’s Portage Road branch in South Bend. Lunford, who has worked in the banking industry for over a decade, began his career with TCU in 2008. He’s served in various leadership roles at other financial institutions including most recently as a branch manager in Fort Wayne.
