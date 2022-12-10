ELKHART — Fiber-optic internet service provider Surf Internet SM has announced the addition of two professionals to its leadership team: Randy Steines has been named vice president and corporate controller, while Jorge Rodriguez joins Surf as senior director of operations-strategic planning and analysis.
“This new talent represents another excellent example of Bain Capital and Post Road Group investing in top-tier executives to drive growth,” Surf CFO Ryan Delack said. “Randy is an exceptionally talented finance executive, with both telecommunication industry and private equity-backed corporate experience. Jorge is a results-driven leader with deep expertise in overseeing strategic planning for private, startup and publicly traded companies. We are thrilled to have them on our team.”
