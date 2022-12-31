GOSHEN — Ebenezer Kio, M.D., has been appointed Director of Clinical Research at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He coordinates strategic planning, development and compliance oversight for the center’s clinical research program. He also continues his clinical practice in medical oncology.
“Dr. Kio’s role as principal investigator and clinical research coordinator has brought innovations in cancer treatment that lead to better care worldwide,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “We value his commitment to drive our cancer studies program to develop future treatment modalities that lead to better outcomes and improved quality of life.”
