MERRILLVILLE (AP) — The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5 percent rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements.
Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate increase over two years for its 470,000 customers across 32 northern Indiana counties, including the southeast half of Elkhart County.
