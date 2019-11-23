ELKHART — NIBCO Inc. announced it has completed the acquisition of Milwaukee Valve Co.
“We are thrilled to build upon and deepen Milwaukee Valve’s long history of high standards of manufacturing excellence and serving its customers,” said NIBCO Chairman Rex Martin. “Our interest in Milwaukee Valve was driven by our admiration for its multigenerational family-owned history, strong corporate culture and long-term performance, which are consistent with NIBCO’s core values.”
Milwaukee Valve will continue to operate separately as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NIBCO, with no changes to its sales, customer service, administrative, manufacturing, or distribution operations. Rick Giannini, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Valve, will continue to lead the business supported by the leadership team at Milwaukee Valve, who will remain in place in their current roles.
Milwaukee Valve Co. was established in Wisconsin in 1901. It is a leading global producer of high-quality, high-precision valves to the commercial, industrial, and Navy marine markets including ball, gate, globe, check, butterfly, high performance butterfly, specialty marine, and lead-free valves.
With its two main U.S. manufacturing facilities located in New Berlin and Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin, and a manufacturing facility in Tonglu, China, Milwaukee Valve offers more than 6,000 items including its UltraPure brand of lead-free valves, and is a critical and long-standing supplier to the U.S. Navy.
Founded in 1904, NIBCO Inc. is a leading provider of valves, fittings, and flow control products for commercial, industrial and institutional construction, as well as residential and irrigation markets. It is headquartered in Elkhart and has 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, Mexico and Poland.
