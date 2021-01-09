NAPPANEE — Newmar Corporation recently recognized several suppliers and individual contributors for their supply chain performance the previous 12 months. Newmar had to forego the annual tradition of recognition at a formal awards banquet due to COVID-19. Recipients were recognized in smaller socially distanced events or virtual recognition.
The annual awards recognize suppliers for outstanding performance based on internal surveys measuring each supplier in multiple categories while interacting with Newmar’s purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service and engineering departments. A score of 195 of a possible 201 points were required for the suppliers to earn an invitation to the evening’s festivities.
