New program aims to upgrade employees' IT skills

ELKHART — Local employees may get a chance to improve their IT skills through the newly created regional IT Sector Partnership.
The new employer-driven partnership is a collaboration of industry, education providers, regional chambers and non-profits. It focuses on building career pathways, providing technical skills training, fostering employer-talent connections, and encouraging community engagement for current employees and community members.
The initiatives of this new non-profit will address the need for IT talent in the South Bend-Elkhart region through partnering with Goodwill Industries of Michiana, WorkOne Northern Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana University South Bend and Indiana Tech to offer courses within the technical support and software development pathways.
People taking part in the program will grow their IT skillset in five to 12 weeks, according to a news release. The program offers flexibility in scheduling and duration, the release said. Financial aid for participants will be available through grants and scholarships.
The partnership aims to support regional employers and community members through talent attraction, workforce development and talent retention. The vision is to establish a technology culture leading to industry, community, workforce and economic development.
More information: www.ITSectorPartnership.org.
