From left are Debra Rorie, Diana Reglein and Steve Rorie. The Rories recently purchased jj Babbitt Company Inc. through the Reglein Trust. Diana Reglein is the widow of William (Bill) Reglein, former owner and president of the 102-year-old manufacturer of mouthpieces for saxophones and clarinets.
ELKHART — The jj Babbitt Company Inc. is under new ownership, but the 102-year-old manufacturer of mouthpieces for saxophones and clarinets will remain in Elkhart indefinitely, according to an announcement by Steve Rorie, president and new owner, along with his wife, Debra.
Rorie joined jj Babbitt as president in 2019. He has over 40 years of experience in the music industry, mostly working at Elkhart-based firms, including Selmer and E.K. Blessing. He purchased the business from the Reglein Trust, through Diana Reglein, widow of former owner and president, Bill Reglein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.