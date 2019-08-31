GOSHEN — Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County has announced four additions to its senior leadership team. Positions filled include chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief advancement officer and chief human resource officer.
Launa Leftwich was promoted to the position of chief operating officer. Leftwich received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Goshen College in Goshen and her Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Western Kentucky University, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She brings over 25 years of leadership experience in education, team building and communication to her new role. Most recently she served as the senior area director of the Goshen Clubhouse for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
Matthew Fischer was promoted to the newly created position of chief advancement officer. Fischer received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Public Relations from Indiana University in South Bend and his Master of Business Administration from Bethel College in Mishawaka. He is a certified fund raising executive and brings over 10 years of Boys & Girls Club experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as a director of resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
Adam Allsop was appointed to the role of chief financial officer. Allsop received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso and his Master of Nonprofit Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He is a certified public accountant and brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience to the role. Most recently, Allsop was vice president and chief financial officer of LOGAN Community Resources Inc. in South Bend.
Julie Clark was hired for the newly created role of chief human resource officer. Clark earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington and brings nine years of human resources experience to her new role. She comes to Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County from Days Corporation in Elkhart where she served as director of human resources.
What began in 1956 as the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen has grown from a single club location in Goshen into Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people to reach their full potential and achieve great futures as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Clubhouses today are in Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee and serve over 7,600 young people.
