MISHAWAKA — The principals of Mishawaka-based Cressy Commercial Real Estate have announced the completion of a merger with Mno-Bmadsen, the nongaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.
The merger will enable Cressy to expand into new markets and implement its strategic goals while continuing to provide world-class service to past and future clients, the organization said. Mno-Bmadsen will benefit from additional resources to manage the real estate needs of its growing portfolio of investments. The merger will also expand the broad array of Mno-Bmadsen commercial real estate investments in alignment with the pursuit of asset diversification to support the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.