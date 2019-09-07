SOUTH BEND — The University of Notre Dame’s Stayer Center for Executive Education announced a new online Women in Leadership course, offered through its top-ranked Mendoza College of Business.
The course prepares women to build strategic leadership skills, lead effective change, practice ethical decision making, negotiate and resolve conflict, and build relationships through mentorship and networking. The course is intended for women with a range of professional experience, from the first stages of their careers to senior leadership to re-entering the workforce. It launched on Sept. 1.
“Women in Leadership was designed with a specific focus on topics related to gender diversity and inclusivity that are critical to an organization’s success,” said Robin Kistler, the director of non-degree programs at the Stayer Center for Executive Education. “It is important for Notre Dame to offer educational opportunities that inspire women to engage in purposeful career development and provide transformational leadership that benefits their organizations and communities.”
“We have been working diligently to create a program that provides the resources and dynamic environment where women can learn, grow and impact their organizations in positive ways,” said Walter Clements, associate dean of the Stayer Center for Executive Education.
Created by distinguished faculty with working professionals in mind, the four-week course is offered 100 percent online so that participants from anywhere in the world can gain a world-class business education from one of the top-rated business schools. Three Mendoza faculty members will teach the course: associate teaching professors Amanda McKendree and Angela Logan, and Alice Obermiller, director of experiential learning and leadership development in Mendoza’s Graduate Business Programs.
The Women in Leadership course can be taken on its own or with an online Executive Certificate in Leadership for comprehensive leadership training.
The program is powered by Bisk, a global leader in digital learning that partners with universities to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world.
“In support of Notre Dame’s mission of developing professionals that ask more of business and of themselves, Women in Leadership provides development for women in all stages of their careers through a values-based approach, using leadership as a force for good,” said Rebecca Laman, vice president of strategic partnerships at Bisk.
“We are honored to partner with the University of Notre Dame to create this important program,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “Women in Leadership was designed to inspire and empower emerging leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to become key influencers.”
