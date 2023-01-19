Megabus partners with Miller Transportation

The partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 Midwest cities and will connect Elkhart with 19 cities including Detroit, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Gary, Indiana, the companies said.
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Miller Transportation, one of the largest transportation companies serving the Midwest.
The partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 Midwest cities and will connect Elkhart with 19 cities including Detroit, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and Gary, Indiana, the companies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.