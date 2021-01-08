ELKHART — The Martin’s Super Market on Nappanee Street is closing on Jan. 23, SpartanNash confirmed Friday.
A new Martin’s Super Market opened on Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart’s River District in October last year, replacing an older store that had been in the same location. Shortly before the new store opened, Martin’s Super Markets Marketing Director Krista Wendt said the chain, owned by SpartanNash, had “no plans at this time to close the Nappanee Street store.”
(1) comment
Martin's has gone down hill since the purchase of Spartans... prices are high and stock is low....That is the only grocery store on the East Side. They were telling people a few weeks ago they were not closing....disappointing...and only giving a 1.5 weeks notice too. I will no longer support Martins... Meijers or Krogers for me now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.