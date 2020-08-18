GOSHEN — A two-day robotics programming competition gives teams a shot at a $5,000 grand prize.
The competition, titled “Automation: Possible,” takes place on Sept. 18-19 at 1753 Eisenhower Drive and is hosted by railing and stair parts manufacturers Viewrail and StairSupplies. The event will consist of a Friday evening open house with food, vendors and factory tours, while the competition will be held Saturday morning. The purpose is to showcase talented programmers and highlight the value of these skills in the workforce.
The hosts are seeking teams of three to five members who will clash in a series of programming challenges. Every team will compete in all four rounds, with the best cumulative time deciding the champion.
These programming challenges aren’t just sitting behind a keyboard, organizers said. A variety of industrial robots and co-bots are being provided by top names in the industry, including Pro Cobots, YaSkawa, Epson, and Kuka. For each challenge, the teams will be paired with a robot and given a task that the robot must perform by the end of the allotted time period. Tasks will be scored on time to complete, with some having bonus challenges.
Viewrail founder Len Morris believes the competition will be a fun opportunity.
“We have some entertaining and challenging things planned. It will be amazing to watch a room full of talented people showing off their skills,” Morris said.
Teams can register online at www.viewrail.com/ automation. The registration fee is $100 per team.
