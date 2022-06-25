INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s manufacturers still have time to take part in a new program that celebrates valuing employees – Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing, organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce – which will honor those employers who are going above and beyond to support their workers.
Hoosier companies can enroll now through late July to find out if their business is one of the state’s top manufacturing employers. This initiative builds off the success of the chamber’s Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, which began in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.