GOSHEN — Goshen Health’s Business Health Advantage is teaming up with Lynk Benefits and HR Solutions LLC, and Kruggel, Lawton & Co. LLC to help employers discover cost containment strategies related to health care.
“Providing affordable, value-based health care” is a two-session, free lunch-and-learn event for employers with 1,000 or fewer employees.
