'Little House' comes to The Lerner

“Little House on the Prairie: The Musical” comes to The Lerner Theatre this weekend, a presentation of Premier Art. From left are Ashley Molyneaux, Ella Glassburn, Stephanie Baker and Sean Leyes. In front is Molly Dudding.
ELKHART — Premier Arts presents “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical” sponsored by Grand Design Recreational Vehicles and The Welter Foundation.
The musical brings to life the iconic story of the Ingalls family as they survive the harshness of the West. The show will take the Lerner Theatre stage this weekend and will be the first presentation of the show in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.