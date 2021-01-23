ELKHART — Lippert Components’ Robert “Bob” Tiedge has been selected to be a part of the RV/MH Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Tiedge is an avid camper and traveler who has been involved with RV camping for more than 50 years. He began his initial camping experiences as a Boy Scout and since then has traveled more than 1.2 million miles throughout his life on multiple camping, hunting, NASCAR, and fishing trips to countless destinations. H
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.