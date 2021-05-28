ELKHART — Care Camps gained a new partner this week as Lippert Components Inc. announced its combined financial and volunteer support of the charity that helps children with cancer experience the healing power of the outdoors.
Kicking off a celebration of its 65th anniversary, Lippert is giving back to a charity that serves kids in every community where Lippert employees and customers live, according to Michilah Grimes, the company's director of corporate and community impact. A portion of all sales from the company's online store will be donated to Care Camps through May 30.
