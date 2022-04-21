GOSHEN — More than 1,200 Lippert employees across Elkhart County are celebrating National Volunteer Week by giving back this year in an even bigger way.

For the first three days of this week, volunteers gathered at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds to pack more than 107,000 essential items including school supplies, food, and hygiene products – about 30,000 more items than last year.

