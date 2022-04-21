Lippert volunteers pack boxes full of supplies during a pack-out event at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. In three days, volunteers packed more than 107,000 essential items ranging from toothbrushes to canned goods.
Lippert volunteers pack boxes full of supplies during a pack-out event at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. More than 1,200 employees participated this week.
Photo provided / Lippert
Lippert volunteers pack boxes full of supplies during a pack-out event at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. In three days, volunteers packed more than 107,000 essential items ranging from toothbrushes to canned goods.
Photos provided / Lippert
Lippert volunteers pack boxes full of supplies during a pack-out event at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Team members are delivering more than 3,300 boxes to 10 nonprofits in the area.
Photo provided / Lippert
Lippert team members deliver boxes of supplies Wednesday to La Casa de Amistad during National Volunteer Week.
GOSHEN — More than 1,200 Lippert employees across Elkhart County are celebrating National Volunteer Week by giving back this year in an even bigger way.
For the first three days of this week, volunteers gathered at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds to pack more than 107,000 essential items including school supplies, food, and hygiene products – about 30,000 more items than last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.