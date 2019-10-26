ELKHART — LCI Industries this week announced that its subsidiary, Lippert Components Manufacturing Inc., has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Rodan Enterprises LLC, known by its business name SureShade.
LCI said it welcomes SureShade’s previous owners, Ronald and Danalyn Russikoff, and the SureShade team to the LCI family.
SureShade, a designer and manufacturer of sunshade systems for the outdoor recreation industry in North America and Europe, holds a number of patents on its automated retractable shade systems that allow it to deliver improved sun protection and comfort, a release from LCI said.
LCI said it looks forward to working closely with the SureShade team to implement synergies, take advantage of increased efficiencies, and broaden its sales impact through LCI’s reach in Europe and the North American marine OEM and aftermarket.
Danalyn Russikoff will continue to lead the SureShade sales team and assist LCI in expanding its global marine presence, the company said.
“Combining SureShade’s products with our Taylor Made bimini tops and accessories helps us provide our customers with a broad offering of awning and shade solutions for any type of boat. SureShade has also recently expanded into the RV segment, with the debut of the SureShade RV awning at the 2019 RVX,” said Jason Lippert, CEO and president of LCI.
“We are excited to add SureShade’s dedicated employees to our team and, together, create and deliver innovative sunshade solutions worldwide,” he said.
Dana Russikoff, business leader and co-founder of SureShade, said the acquisition fulfills a vision “of attracting the ideal strategic partner to take the SureShade brand and product line to an unprecedented level of value creation for our clients.”
“Ron and I are proud to have developed an innovative sunshade system that has transformed the boating experience and built a sustainable business that is now well positioned for growth in both marine and RV,” Russikoff said. “We are grateful for the marine industry’s support since our IBEX launch in 2007 and we are now very excited to not just pass but combine torches with LCI to solidify our combined position as a market leader for sunshade solutions in the outdoor recreation industry.”
