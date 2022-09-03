From left, state Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, presents Mitch Hawkins, Bob Hawkins and Dave Hawkins with Hawkins Water Tech a Heart of a Hoosier Award. King honored the three-generation, family-owned business for its 55 years of service in Elkhart County.
MIDDLEBURY — State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, presented Bob Hawkins, Dave Hawkins and Mitch Hawkins of Hawkins Water Tech with a Heart of a Hoosier Award recognizing the local business’s 55 years of service in Elkhart County.
Based on a desire to develop a mom and pop business that could provide for the family, Bob Hawkins and his wife, Nancy, launched the company in 1967. In 2004, they turned the business over to their son Dave, and in January 2022, their grandson Mitch took the reins as the third-generation owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.