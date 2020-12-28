ELKHART — Wilson Law Office and Kinsman Law Office, two locally recognized law firms based in Elkhart, announced their merger Monday effective Jan. 4.
The new firm, Wilson and Kinsman LLC, combines the skills and expertise of two highly respected and trusted law firms, the firms said. The areas of practice include criminal defense and personal injury.
