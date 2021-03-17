SOUTH BEND — The Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart Campus has received a $2.5 million donation from Larry and Judy Garatoni to enable facility renovations, training equipment purchases and student scholarships.
“It is important to recognize and support the great work that Ivy Tech is doing now to prepare our region for the future," Larry Garatoni said. "We are very fortunate to have great leadership and an excellent and dedicated staff at our South Bend and Elkhart campus locations. I strongly encourage others to engage with and contribute to Ivy Tech and invest in the future of our great region.”
