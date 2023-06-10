WARSAW — Through its contribution of 1,635 volunteer hours during the 2021-2022 school year, Lake City Bank employees influenced countless young people as they shared Junior Achievement’s work-readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literary activities across northern Indiana. In recognition of this valuable contribution, Lake City Bank will be honored with the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Bronze Award on June 13 in Washington, D.C.
Lake City Bank is one of only 65 companies across the nation honored with the award, created by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. Lake City Bank is also the first regional business to receive this award. Todd Bruce, Senior Vice President, Commercial North Regional Manager at Lake City Bank, will be in Washington, D.C. to accept the honor during the Junior Achievement national summit.
