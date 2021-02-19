WARSAW — Lake City Bank has announced promotions at various offices in northern Indiana.
Brandon L. Prince has joined Lake City Bank as Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking Officer, at its Mishawaka office. In this position, Prince supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. He has two years of experience in financial services. Prince has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University South Bend. He is a Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan Region board member, Northeast Neighborhood Revitalization Organization (NNRO) board member and volunteers for Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) through the American Cancer Society.
