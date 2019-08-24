GOSHEN — Several employees who have gone above and beyond in their position with Keystone RV Company were awarded “The Ultimate Ownership Experience Award” during the company’s annual corporate luncheon on Aug. 8.
Prior to the luncheon, Keystone leaders were asked to nominate team members from their division that they believed deserved recognition for their efforts. Jeff Runels, CEO of Keystone RV Company, presented the awards.
“At Keystone RV Company, we have over 5,000 employees from all over that play role in delivering the best possible product and service experience for our customers,” Runels said. “We created this award to show our team that their extra efforts do not go unnoticed. I speak for everyone when I say we are incredibly thankful, not only to have such exceptional team members, but to also have such great mentors to learn from.”
Recipients of the award were:
n Doug Yoder, Keystone RV Company, Engineering, 14 years of service
n Alisha Howton, Keystone RV Company Customer Service; Retail Advisor, five years of service
n Kelli Avila, Keystone RV Company, BOM Coordinator, 14 years of service
n Sherri Bontrager, CrossRoads RV Company, Sales Coordinator, 9 years of service
n Mike VanKlaveren- Dutchman Manufacturing, Engineer, 9 years of service
A division of Thor Industries, Keystone RV is the No. 1 manufacturer of towable RVs in North America. Headquartered in Goshen, Keystone has manufacturing facilities in Goshen and Pendleton, Oregon, as well as more than 1,000 dealer locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
