Keybank grant supports Goodwill Academy

Keybank Foundation presented a check for $175,000 on Thursday to Goodwill of Michiana to support The Academy at the Goodwill Bendix Campus, a program that provides technical skills training for a variety of manufacturing-related jobs in LaPorte, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
The Academy provides skilled trades technical training and serves LaPorte, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. The Academy gives students the opportunity to work side by side with trainees, as well as be a source for job interviews and potential positions within their companies.
