ELKHART — Junior Achievement & Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County will celebrate five years of honoring local entrepreneurs, visionaries and community leaders during the 5th Annual Business Legacy Gala Hall of Fame.
The Business Legacy Hall of Fame aims to preserve and recognize the history of Elkhart while celebrating current business leaders for their influence and leadership in the community.
The 2020 honorees for 10 awards shine a light on those being inducted into the Elkhart County Business Legacy Hall of Fame. Nominated by local peers, the following individuals will be recognized:
The Havilah Beardsley Recognition for Young Entrepreneur (under 35): Grant and Heidi Mielke, Vala Marketing
The Guy David Gundlach Recognition for Community Impact: Kevin Deary, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County
The Thomas I. Atkins Recognition for Minority Business Leader: Levon Johnson, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce
The Helen Murray Free Recognition for Woman Business Leader: Diana Lawson, Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau
The Dr. Franklin Miles Recognition for Leadership in Healthcare: Dr. James Gingerich, Maple City Health Care Center
The C.G. Conn Recognition for Manufacturing Excellence: Jim Shea Sr. and Family, Gulf Stream Coach (awarded postumously)
The Herman B. Borneman Recognition for Distribution, Retail & Logistics: Tom Naquin and Family, Tom Naquin Auto Group (awarded postumously)
The Clarence C. Moore Recognition for Technology: Gene Crusie, Surf Broadband Solutions
The J. Lawrence Burkholder Recognition for Leadership in Education: Jane Allen, Middlebury Community Schools
The Lifetime Achievement Award: Wilbur and Sarah Bontrager, Jayco
In a partnership with WNIT Public Television, the 5th Annual Elkhart County Business Legacy Hall of Fame will be aired at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. The award shows will include videos of each of the honorees.
The show is in lieu of an in-person gala event, as presented in the past.
Community Foundation of Elkhart County is the presenting sponsor of the 2020 Elkhart County Business Legacy Hall of Fame.
Award sponsors include 1st Source Bank, ASA Electronics, Beacon Health Systems, InterCambio Express, Kem Krest, Kruggel Lawton CPAs, Lippert Components Inc., Northwest Interiors, RSM US LLC and University of Notre Dame.
Other sponsors include Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County, Merrill Lynch-Kahn, Ruthrauff and Associates, Stifel and the Welter Foundation.
The program will serve as the main fundraiser for Junior Achievement & Lemonade Day serving Elkhart County, which supports financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real-life career skills training for over 8,000 students in Elkhart County.
