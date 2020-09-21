ELKHART — Unemployment in Elkhart County improved to 6.1 percent in August, slightly lower than the state average of 6.5 percent; the newest rate compares with 8.1 percent estimated in July.
Despite the improvement, the county remains among the top third of counties in Indiana with the highest jobless rates, according to figures released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
