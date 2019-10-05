ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Career Center in October is offering a job fair in October and workshops to help participants upgrade their job skills.
All Career Center Events are free and open to the public. The Community Career Center is adjacent to the Goodwill Retail Store, 3808 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
Drop-In Digital Skills Workshop
n Every Tuesday in October, 2 to 4 p.m.
No need for an appointment, just drop-in and get started on any of the workshops described below. We will explore free training, tools, assessments, and events to advance your digital skills and get your next job. We will provide one-on-one, group, and self-directed instruction.
“Jobs Near Me.” This online tool by Google helps participants search popular, and not so popular, job posting websites. It collects nearby job leads in one easy to use webpage. Paticipants will save the time and headache of searching multiple websites, just to see the same old posting repeatedly. Instructors also cover how to fill out online applications and how to save and upload a digital copy of your resume.
“Hour of Code.” Participants will write their first computer program. It’s fun and easy — no experience needed. Learn the basic concepts of computer science with drag and drop programming. This is a game-like, self-directed tutorial with video lectures by Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Angry Birds and Plants vs Zombies are also part of the program. Learn repeat-loops, conditional, and basic algorithms. This course is available in 37 languages.
“Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator.” Participants will look at what it takes to gain a competitive advantage in today’s evolving economy, and prepare for the career they want by learning new digital skills. They’ll take a serious look at what it takes to launch a career in information technology (IT) support. The Google IT Support Professional Certificate prepares participants for a career in IT, from beginner to entry-level job ready for top employers looking to hire IT support specialists.
WorkOne Veterans Employment Services
n Wednesday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to noon
Veterans in the Elkhart area who would like to learn more about the services that are available are invited to get help with a job search? Visit the Elkhart Goodwill Community Career Center anytime between 10 a.m. and noon Oct. 16 to talk with a Veteran’s Representative from WorkOne.
Basic Computer Skills
n Wednesday, Oct. 9, 4 to 5 p.m.
n Wednesday, Oct 16, 4 to 5 p.m.
Participants will boost their computer skills and enhance their resume in this workshop with a career coach. In this workshop, participants will learn introductory information on how to operate a computer. This hands-on work shop has a limited number of seats, so don’t miss your opportunity to upgrade your digital skills. Northstar Digital Literacy Certification will be offered with this workshop.
Job Fair
n Thursday, Oct. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.
Participants should arrive ready to meet local employers that have open positions in their area. No need to RSVP for this free event. Bring copies of your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to speak to local employers. Speak to any of the employers at the Job Fair and receive a discount card good for 25 percent off at the Goodwill Retail store.
Are you LinkedIn or Left Out?
n Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4 to 5 p.m.
Want to establish a strong LinkedIn profile to search for opportunities and professionally connect with the people in industries that interest you? Learn how to navigate LinkedIn and continue to develop your personal brand with help from a career coach who can help you build a profile that best represents you.
More information is available at 875-5068 or from Elkhart Community Career Center Manager Adam Richard at arichard@goodwill-NI.org.
