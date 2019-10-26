MIDDLEBURY — Jayco Inc. says it hopes to bring awareness to protecting the environment in November.
National Recycle Day is Nov. 15, but rather than recognizing a one-day celebration, Jayco is joining forces with Middlebury Recycling Facilities to hold a month-long recycling drive.
Recycling bins will be available from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 at Jayco’s Middlebury campus, 903 South Main St.. The company is encouraging residents to drop off paper, plastic and cardboard.
In addition to this recycling drive, Jayco has updated its sustainability commitment through its EcoAdvantage program, which focuses on Jayco’s efforts toward sustainability by creating better ways to build RVs using fewer or renewable natural resources.
“As a major manufacturer in the RV industry, Jayco has a deep commitment to the environment,” said Derald Bontrager, president and CEO of Jayco Inc. “The products we build allow our customers to enjoy the outdoors and so it makes sense that we should aim to be a good corporate citizen by doing our part to protect the environment. This recycling drive is one of the many ways we demonstrate our care for the environment to all Jayco owners and to our community.”
Jayco’s recycling program has been active since the early 1980s and along the way has received several recognitions including the Governor’s Award of Excellence in 1991.
