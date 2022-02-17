MIDDLEBURY — The Jayco Family of Companies on Thursday announced the promotion of several key executives in sales and marketing.
Nic Martin, former General Manager for Jayco and Entegra Coach motorized group, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for Jayco Motors & Towables and Entegra Coach.
Brion Brady, former General Manager of Highland Ridge RV and Starcraft RV, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for Highland Ridge and Starcraft.
Ryan Eash will backfill Nic Martin’s position of General Manager of the Motorized Group from his prior role of Director of Product Development.
In addition, as customer experience and marketing have become such an integral part of the day to day operations, the company is taking steps to ensure that these areas are properly represented as part of the executive staff. Therefore, Trey Miller will now assume the position of Vice President of Marketing from his current role as Director of Corporate Marketing.
