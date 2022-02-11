INDIANAPOLIS — Only two companies remain in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament.
In the semifinal – which had thousands of voters and concluded Wednesday night – Hoosier Bat Co. of Valparaiso knocked off Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions from Granger while Janus Motorcycles in Goshen topped Old 55 Distillery from Newtown.
