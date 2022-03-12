Interra opens new Dunlap office

Interra Credit Union hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its office in Dunlap. Pictured (from left) are: Dave Birky, Chief Strategy Officer; Matt Schrock, Vice President at DJ Construction; Jim Henning, Chief Financial Officer; Joel Richard, Chief Experience Officer; Vince Beasley, Board Member for Interra Credit Union; Tim Yoder, Chairman of the Board for Interra Credit Union; Amy Sink, Chief Executive Officer; Andy Marshall, Chief Operating Officer; Jason Koontz, Regional Branch Manager; Carmen Snider, Board Member for Interra Credit Union; Gina Leichty, Board Member for Interra Credit Union; Randy Zimmerly, Associate Director for Interra Credit Union; Nick Kieffer, President of the Goshen Chamber; Ashley Jordan, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Acts of Service Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.