Interra honors employee milestones

Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Rain showers early then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Windy early. Snow showers, especially this evening. Low 14F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.