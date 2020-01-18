Interra honors employee milestones

At a recent corporate event, Interra Credit Union, Goshen, honored employees with years of service milestone awards, ranging from five to 25 years. Those honored include, first row, from left, Brittany Kehr, 10 years; Melena Long, 10 years; Haley Schmidt, five years; Eva Parcell, 25 years; Frida Ferrera Velasco, five years; Kenzie Helper, five years; Danielle Coburn, five years; and Amy Sink, five years. Back row, from left, includes, Andy Marshall, five years; Candace Gleason, five years; Candi Monahan, five years; Amelia Brubaker, five years; Nina Williams, five years; Tyler Roth, 25 years; Shannon Schrock, five years; Carla Oplinger, 25 years; Ashley Hagelgans, five years; Lori Bolyard, five years; Jordan Adams, 10 years; Angie Pletcher, 20 years; and Kyle Revella, five years. Those not present for the photo included Liz Borntrager, 20 years; Dave Dekker, 15 years; Jennifer Abney, 10 years; Jennifer Roush, 10 years; Kim Hostetler, 10 years; Karen Patrick, five years; and Ashley White, five years. Interra, headquartered in Goshen, has assets of more than $1.2 billion and serves more than 82,000 members at 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties
