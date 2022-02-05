GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union has purchased a new branch location at 4330 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The branch is located off U.S. 33 in the main Dunlap shopping area that includes Kohl’s, Target, Meijer and additional retail stores.
In combination with the opening of this branch, Interra will be closing the existing Peddlers Crossing facility and transitioning the team to Dunlap.
“Our members spoke, and we listened to the location pain points at our current Peddlers Crossing facility,” stated Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience at Interra. “At the new Dunlap location, Interra will be able to provide increased functional space and additional services to better assist our members.”
The Dunlap office is 4,600 square feet and will include four drive-thru lanes, six private offices, an updated teller line, and additional services including Business, Wealth Management, and Mortgage.
“Interra is eager and excited to be relocating our Peddlers Crossing location to Dunlap,” stated Amy Sink, CEO at Interra Credit Union. “We believe this new location will provide the ability for additional growth as well as allow our credit union more accessibility to fully serve our members.”
Renovations and branding began in 2021, with plans to open the new location in March this year.
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.6 billion. Its field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full- and part-time employees serving more than 87,000 members.
