Interra Credit Union in LaGrange

Interra Credit Union celebrated the opening of its office in LaGrange this week. From left are Carl Stoltzfus, board treasurer for Interra Credit Union; Jim Henning, chief financial officer; Randy Zimmerly, associate director for Interra Credit Union; Joel Richard, senior vice president of Member Experience; Andy Marshall, chief operating officer; Amy Sink, chief executive officer; Beth Sherman, executive director of the LaGrange Chamber; Liz Borntrager, regional branch manager; Haley Nickell, LaGrange branch manager; Phil Wiens, chief lending officer; Tim Yoder, chairman of the board for Interra Credit Union; and Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation.

 Photo provided

LaGRANGE — Interra Credit Union celebrated the opening of its LaGrange office Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening event.

The new office is located at 209 East Central Ave., one block east of Highways 9 and 20.

