Interra breaks ground on LaGrange office

LaGRANGE — Interra Credit Union has broken ground on its new office at 309 S. Poplar St., LaGrange.
Interra serves solely as the credit union provider in LaGrange County with offices already in Topeka and Shipshewana.
“We look forward to expanding our footprint in LaGrange and better serving our 4,300 members in the county,” Amy Sink, CEO of Interra Credit Union stated.
Interra will be including a variety of new financial services in the county and deepening its relationship with members, she said.
The roughly 3,200-square-foot full-service LaGrange office will offer an innovative flex space concept, personal and technology conveniences, local agribusiness, business development and lending services, mortgage lending and appointment-based meetings with wealth management advisers. The office will include a lobby, drive-thru, night depository and an ATM.
Interra is working with architectural firm Design Collaborative Inc. of Fort Wayne and longtime partner and contractor DJ Construction Inc. of Goshen on the project.
Headquartered in Goshen, Interra was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full- and part-time employees serving nearly 87,000 members. Interra operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties.
