ELKHART — Dallas Bergl, president/CEO of INOVA Federal Credit Union in Elkhart, has been selected for the induction into the Indiana Credit Union Hall of Fame.
Bergl has served credit unions at the statewide, national and international levels through his service as a board member for organizations at each of these levels. He was a member of the Indiana Credit Union League Board of Directors from 2013-2019, where he was chairman from 2018-2019. He currently serves on the board of the Credit Union National Association, the World Council of Credit Unions and the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions. Through his contributions to these organizations, he has had a positive impact on millions of credit union members in the United States and around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.