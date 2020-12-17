ELKHART — INOVA Federal recently completed the installation of an exterior audio visual system at its downtown corporate headquarters, which it will use in the days ahead for a festival holiday display.
“We are excited about this new program, and looking forward to the opportunities it will present for us to be even more connected to our membership and the community,” said Kerie Sekal, vice president of Marketing and Member Engagement for INOVA Federal. “It has been a difficult year for everyone, so we put together a Christmas-themed light and music display to help provide something fun for families to get out and enjoy together, safely, and to just spread some holiday cheer.”
