ELKHART — INOVA Federal, a leading provider of innovative financial solutions, welcomed the community to tour its renovated corporate headquarters on May 18.
Following the ribbon-cutting, community members toured INOVA’s remodeled office, and were introduced to their state-of-the-art Interactive Branch Kiosks, which embody INOVA’s commitment to delivering revolutionary banking experiences to members. This leap in banking technology increases the ease, speed, and security of banking transactions.
