MISHAWAKA — Indiana Trust Wealth Management announced donations totaling $50,000 to food banks in Northern and Central Indiana.
President and CEO David R. Kibbe said the company has a long history of supporting the communities it serves, “not only through our monetary donations, but also in the time and talent our employees share through their volunteer efforts and board service with nonprofits and civic organizations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.