BRISTOL — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Andrew Inczauskis to the position of corporal at the Toll Road Post.
Inczauskis earned this promotion through written testing and a competitive interview process. In this new assignment, Inczauskis will oversee late night State Police operations for the Toll Road and Bremen Districts, both of which are dispatched out of the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center in Bristol.
