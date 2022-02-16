A historical marker at South 5th and East Jefferson streets in Goshen marks the site where Howard Hawks lived as a child. A free double feature of Hawks’ films will be shown next month at the Goshen Theater.
GOSHEN — Local historians are celebrating the career of noted filmmaker and Goshen native Howard Hawks with a free showing of two of his classics at The Goshen Theater.
The Elkhart County Historical Museum, The Goshen Theater and the Goshen Historical Society are inviting the public to attend a Saturday, March 19, double feature, beginning with a “A Song is Born” at 2 p.m. and “The Big Sleep” at 7 p.m.
