Gulf Stream rewards employee dependability

Patrick Baumgartner of Plant 76 poses with a Chevrolet Trailblazer offered by Gulf Stream Coach in a drawing offered to reward promptness and dependability. He chose a Ford Bronco Sport over the Chevrolet, however.
NAPPANEE — A summerlong drive to reward promptness and dependability among production team members earned one Gulf Steam Coach employee a new SUV.
Patrick Baumgartner of Plant 76 chose the new Ford Bronco Sport as his prize, preferring it to the alternate, a new Chevrolet Trailblazer. More than 20 additional consolation prizes were awarded to other qualifiers.
(0) comments
